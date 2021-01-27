More COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine says there will be more doses available in the next couple of weeks to help get senior citizens vaccinated.
He says health care workers have been able to get an extra dose of vaccine out of the Pfizer vials. Plus, Ohio had to bank enough doses to vaccinate all residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living centers in Phase 1A. Since some staff and residents chose not to get the vaccine, those extra doses will be available to help vaccinate the 2.2 million Ohioans that are part of Phase 1B.
“So we are going to have another 77,000 spread over two weeks, so we are happy about that. 38,500 this week, 38,500 next week,” says DeWine. “We will be able to devote and have already devoted and will devote next week, that extra 38,500 to our older Ohioans. It’s just very very important that we move quickly in that area as we can.”
Ohio expects to put around 120,000 shots in arms a week in Phase 1B. If the Johnson and Johnson vaccine goes before the Federal Drug Administration in the next couple of weeks for approval, that could mean more doses available to give out to Ohioans. The U.S. government has already purchased 100 million doses of the vaccine when it gets approved.