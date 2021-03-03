More doses of COVID-19 vaccines making their way to Allen County

As more COVID-19 vaccines make their way into the region, area providers are getting them to those who want them.
Allen County Public Health has a list on their website showing where you can get a vaccination. Starting March 4th, any persons 60 years or older and several new occupations listed, including law enforcement, will be eligible.
Health officials say they are seeing open appointments recently, which leads them to believe those previously eligible have gotten their vaccinations or are waiting on the Johnson and Johnson dose. They encourage people not to wait and to get a vaccination when they become eligible.
Allen County Public Health Prevention and Health Services Director Tami Gough explains, “So we just want to encourage everyone that you really should take the vaccine that is available to you when you are eligible to get it. If you keep waiting for the next week or the week after for the Johnson & Johnson variety to become available then those are two additional weeks that you were left without any protection.”
As of March 2nd, nearly 15,000 Allen County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. That is just over 14-percent of the county residents.
The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that in Auglaize County just over 5,700 residents have started the vaccine, Putnam County is seeing 6,100 and Mercer county 5,600. And statewide nearly 2 million Ohioans have received their first dose of vaccine. You can look at this information and other COVID-19 statistics at coronavirus.ohio.gov. Information is updated daily.