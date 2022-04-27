Wednesday, April 27, 2022: Temperatures are starting off around freezing areawide, only a few degrees away from the record low. Expect more sunshine compared to Tuesday, but high temperatures only topping out at 51° for the afternoon.
One more very cold night ahead with freeze warnings for all but Mercer and Shelby counties. Lows will range from the mid 20s northeast to the mid 30s southwest, around 31° for Lima. Once again, sensitive plants may be damaged.
Thursday is a decent day with partly cloudy skies. Without much wind around, highs in the middle 50s won't feel too bad.
While a stray shower can't be ruled out Thursday night and Friday, much of the area remains dry with partly cloudy skies. Highs recover to the lower 60s by Friday afternoon.
The warming trend continues this weekend, but rain chances return. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s Saturday, then lower to middle 70s Sunday. The best chance of rain appears to be Saturday evening through late morning Sunday, so there looks to be dry time for both days.
Above normal rainfall is expected next week as several systems impact the area. This will mean more delays for area farmers.
