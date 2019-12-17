Good news for the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. Word comes today(12/17/19) that more funding has been approved to produce products at the plant. The Senate has passed the fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act conference report. The bill includes 1.7 billion dollars in funding to upgrade 165 Abrams tanks, which will increase production at the facility. The NDAA also has 917 million dollars in it to upgrade Stryker vehicles, along with purchasing 152 of the Stryker A1 vehicles. The announcement of the funding came from both Ohio Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown. The conference report now goes to President Trump's desk for his signature.
More funding approved for JSMC
