More funding request for Stryker upgrades at JSMC

An additional funding request has been made which will continue to give more work to the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center.
Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman announced that they have made a revised funding request for the Stryker program for an additional $375 million to upgrade the cannon in over three hundred vehicles. This follows the announcement that the 2021 national defense authorization act has a funding request for $1.4 billion to upgrade Abrams Tank and $1.2 billion to upgrade the Stryker vehicle. Plus, there will be $378 million to build 72 Stryker chassis and all the work will be done at the JSMC.
“This is more jobs for the region which is great,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “It’s also great for our military because we're producing the best tanks in the world and these new Stryker models, that are really needed out there. So, it's a dangerous world, it's important that Lima is there a to provide the readiness for a troop that they need and the best equipment possible and I'm really proud we were able to get that into this legislation.”
In the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, the JSMC got $1.7 billion in funding to upgrade 165 Abrams tanks and $917 million to upgrade Stryker vehicles along with purchasing 152 of the Stryker A1 vehicles.