More ideas are generated at Lima's 2nd Community Engagement Meeting

Tuesday night the second community engagement meeting was held at St. Marks UMC. City administration and members of the city council were on hand to listen to some ideas that the $26.3 million can be put towards. Ideas like building a new community pool and helping out non-profits were discussed. A few of the residents told us their ideas.
“I would like to see it go into the community,” says TJ Smith. “Daddy’s at Work is a company that I own and we help single fathers gain employment and gain custody of their children. But I think if we target our focus into an area of Lima that usually gets looked over, we'll be able to accomplish things at a community level normally we don’t normally get a chance to do.”
“The mayor said tonight that we 114 houses that need to be torn down. If you look at the CBDG and the housing fund report yearly, you will see sometimes where they plan on tearing down 14 houses but they tore down two. If we have 114 that need to be torn down, why aren’t we proceeding with that manner?” adds David Smith.
“If we could get the people to understand they are responsible for the curbs, they are responsible for the sidewalks,” says Tom Offenbacher. “Let’s work a partnership deal out. Let's go, area by area and put sidewalks and curbs in where are needed.”
The final community engagement meeting will be Tuesday, March 22nd, at 4 pm at the Lima Public Library. From there the administration and city council will work on taking all the ideas from the meetings and the online survey and develop a plan for the one-time federal funds within the next few months.
