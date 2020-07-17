More local events impacted by COVID-19

The pandemic is once again forcing cancellations of some summertime events planned for August.
Findlay's Flag City Balloonfest has been canceled. After exhausting all options the committee has decided the safest thing to do for all involved is to wait until next year to gather for what has become one of the region's largest free festivals in Northwest Ohio.
The Ottawa-Glandorf Rotary Club has also decided it will not be holding the "Little Nashville" event of live entertainment in downtown Ottawa.
Several "National Night Out" events have also been canceled. Those we are aware of include Findlay, Shawnee Township, Wapakoneta, and Elida. As of now, the Allen County National Night Out at the Allen County Fairgrounds is still scheduled for Tuesday, August 4th.