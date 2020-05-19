More sources of funding for small and micro businesses are out there to be had

Many businesses are still struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic and are finding it difficult to find financial assistance.
"Build Up Lima" hosted a small business "COVID Care" financial assistance seminar to inform business owners about other options to help them through this rough spot and beyond. Some small businesses didn't get in on the federal paycheck protection program and aren't aware of other funding options like the Economic Community Development Institute.
Ahmad Houston of “Build Up Lima” explains, “It’s a statewide organization that provides access to capital for small business also mentoring along with the pathway to access that funding. Funding that may be available that most small business owners and micro businesses may have never been introduced to or have even talked about. We just wanted to bring that to the Lima Community and help some of these organizations.”
Houston says this event is a springboard to other events that "Build Up Lima" will be bringing to the lima business community.