More summertime activities changed due to COVD-19

COVID-19 causing more summertime closings and cancellations in the area.
Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District says the Ottawa Metro Lake will not be opening this season. That's because there's no word on when the maximum of ten people gathering will be lifted and the process for hiring and training lifeguards hasn't been able to happen. That takes time and even if the governor's orders are changed it would be late in the season. And park officials say it would be financially irresponsible to open. Any season passes already purchased will be refunded.
Also, the Lima Area Concert Band has decided to postpone its season. This year would have been a celebration of its 50th season. Anyone with season tickets can get a refund or use them for the 2021 season. The band still hopes to perform three free concerts this summer during the Star Spangled Spectacular, Wapak's Summer Moon Festival, and the Allen County Fair. That is if those events aren’t canceled or postponed.