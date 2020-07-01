More than 10-million pounds of food distributed in one year by the West Ohio Food Bank

They are providing food to families at a record pace and see no sign of slowing down.
It was the goal of the West Ohio Food Bank to provide 10-million pounds of food to those needing a hand up when it comes to putting a meal on the table. That goal has been met with 10,412,000 pounds of food being distributed in fiscal year 2019 that just ended June 30th. The agency was able to change the way they looked at getting food out the doors and into the hands of local families.
Former Executive Director Linda Hamilton explains, “So, the goal has always been to get more food to individuals. We’ve seen a 60% increase in new faces of individuals that are needing food assistance due to unemployment and to a change like furloughs and a change in their lifestyle.”
Hamilton says food is going off the shelves as fast as they can get it in - and says that's a good thing.