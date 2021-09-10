More than 300 volunteers take part in United Way's Day of Giving

It was a win-win in Lima/Allen County with hundreds of volunteers giving back to the community.
There was an early morning pep rally on Friday as the United Way of Greater Lima kicked off its annual Day of Giving. More than 300 volunteers gathering to get ready for a day of work helping 20 partner agencies. Volunteers cheered, participated in quirky challenges, and heard testimony on the importance of the United Way in people's lives.
"The United Way is really a community hub. We have a network of over forty non-profits and this gives volunteers the opportunities to connect and really understand what each of those agencies do for our community," explained Derek Stemen president & CEO of United Way Greater Lima.
After the festivities, it was off to the area agencies to get their assignment for the day. Over at the West Ohio Food Bank, nearly 100 people were on hand and the additional manpower was put to work packing senior food boxes, filling backpacks for students, helping with food distribution, and even doing a little landscaping. All tasks that won't go unnoticed.
"We rely heavily on volunteers for our day-to-day operations and having a group of this size we can get so much accomplished," commented Tommie Harner CEO of West Ohio Food Bank
"For about five to six years now I've done this so I think it's a great opportunity to help our community," said Jolene Radel, Mercy Health-St. Rita's
Over at the ARC of Allen County, the playground was getting a much-need upgrade with weeding and mulching. These volunteers all realizing what an impact this small gesture will have.
The community needs just as much support, whether it's raking weeds and mulch or donating funds to United Way to give back, it's just some way to show the support that the community is behind the United Way no matter what," commented Kandee Shook, HCF Management.
United Way officials hope the Day of Giving will open the doors to volunteering more than one day a year.
"We want to encourage people to give back any time of the year. In fact, they can visit us at https://www.volunteer-united.org/ and it's a volunteer platform where you can find all kinds of volunteer opportunities in the community," added Derek Stemen.