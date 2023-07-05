More than 700,000 signatures turned in to get reproductive decision issue on ballot

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Abortion rights advocates take the next step to get a constitutional issue on Ohio's November ballot.
Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights turned in more than 700,000 signatures to place the issue in the general election. Proponents say the proposed amendment would give everyone the right to make and carry out their own reproductive decisions. Pro-life advocates are against the issue.
This is the response to the "Heartbeat Bill" which prohibits abortions after six weeks unless there is concern over the health of the mother. The signatures will be checked and if there are around 414,000 valid signatures, the secretary of state can approve the issue for the ballot.