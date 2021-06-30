More than two million Ohioans expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is not far away, and AAA says that millions of Ohioans are planning to hit the road.
It's predicted that more than 47.7 million Americans, including two million Ohioans, will be traveling over the weekend. That's the third-highest number of people traveling for independence day, behind 2019 and 2018.
Compared to last year, the state of Ohio is seeing around 21% more people planning to travel, and AAA has a few tips for you to be sure that you're travel-ready this holiday weekend.
"Always leave early and allow plenty of time to get to your destination," said Cindy Nelson, sales manager for Lima AAA. "Try to be patient with the other drivers, because there are going to be a lot of extra vehicles on the roads. Always make sure that your vehicle is road trip ready, and make sure you know where the gas stations are."
AAA also recommends that you double check with any hotels that you're staying at, to be sure that your reservation is good to go.