More volunteers needed to give a voice to abused and neglected children

A record number of children were assisted through the “Court Appointed Special Advocates” program but more children still need help.
The number of “CASA” volunteers in Allen and Putnam counties has topped 100 and they served 350 children last year going through the court system with cases of abuse and neglect. While one of the larger “CASA” programs in the state more volunteers are needed as 100 children didn’t receive any assistance. To help in recruiting new volunteers organizers are tweaking the 35-hour training process for volunteers.
“CASA” Director Tim Thurston says, “A new training we’re trying is called “Flex Training” so about half of those hours are still face to face in the classroom the other half will be online where it can be self-paced. You can go online whenever you have a few moments to work on it and it will help those with very challenging schedules.”
“CASA” will be holding an informational session Tuesday, February 11th for anyone interested in providing a voice for children you have been abused and neglected. It will be held at their office at 234 North Main Street in Lima. There is one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and another from 6 to 8 p.m. You can call 567-940-2272 or go online at https://www.crimevictimservices.org/casa.html for more information.