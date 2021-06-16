More volunteers needed to speak up for children in the courtroom

More children in Allen and Putnam Counties are getting a voice in court thanks to the help of volunteers.
So far this year, 220 children have had a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) to speak up on their behalf. These “CASA” volunteers are appointed by judges to work towards making sure the child has a safe and permanent home. Unfortunately, there are more than 50 children that haven’t had that person in their corner this year and more volunteers are needed.
Program Manager Sara Heitmeyer explains, “The children in our community really need the volunteers to step up. Lima has been so amazing in bringing volunteers out, but our vision is that we’re able to serve every child in the Lima Community. And be able to provide advocacy to them and currently we’re not able to do that. So, we still need help with volunteers.”
An in-person orientation will be held Thursday, June 24th at the Lima Community Church Journey Building (2945 N Cole St. Lima, OH 45801) with two sessions to choose from. They are 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. You can call 567-940-2272 for more information.