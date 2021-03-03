More women are heading into the construction industry

It’s a profession that use to be dominated by men, but women are now making a mark in the construction trade.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up nearly 10 % of the construction industry in the United States. That more than 1.1-million women employed in various sectors of the industry. The National Association of Women in Construction was organized in 1955 as a support network for women working in a male-dominated field.
National President of NAWIC and member of the Lima – Ft. Wayne Chapter goes on to explain, “If you see a woman doing something, you’re more likely to say, I can do that too. So, by NAWIC becoming more notable and people, we use to be the best-kept secret and now we have people coming to us wanting to work with us to make sure we’re helping to advance women in the construction industry.”
Lima Mayor David Berger made a proclamation that March 7th through the 13th will be recognized as “Women in Construction Week".