Morning fire causes over $60,000 worth of damage to North Elizabeth Home

A morning house fire caused an extensive amount of damage to a North Elizabeth home in Lima Thursday morning.
The Lima Fire Department received a call at 5:15 AM of a fire at 625 North Elizabeth. Once on scene, heavy fire was showing in the back of the home, with fire also showing at the front entrance.
Firefighters were on scene until before 10 AM battling the fire. No occupants or firefighters sustained injuries in the fire.
A total of $65,200 worth of damage was reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.