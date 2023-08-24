Morning storms roll through bringing damaging winds but welcome rainfall

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Early morning storms brought a welcome break from the heat but also knocked out power to thousands across Ohio.
Surveillance video at the Allen County Fairgrounds captured the gusty winds pushing the Your News Now fair news set off its stationary position as wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour blew into the area around five o'clock this morning. Power was knocked out to several hundred across Allen County. The Bluffton area experienced multiple tree branches knocked down. The storms did produce welcome rainfall which totaled over an inch for many areas.