Mornings with the Maestro recreate the classic tale of "Peter and the Wolf"

Kids got to experience an iconic musical fairy tale at the Lima Library Saturday morning. Members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra did a performance of “Peter and the Wolf” as part of their Mornings with the Maestro series. Music Director Andrew Crust provided the narration for the tale, as musicians walked the kids through the story by having instruments paint the picture of a young boy who goes against his grandfather’s warning of wondering away, only to come face to face with a wolf. The Classic performance not only is entertaining but educates kids about the different instruments.
“One of the easiest ways to learn a new concept is through music and association,” says Andrew Crust says Music Director, Lima Symphony Orchestra. “So not only learning the story, but they are learning, what the flute is and what its capabilities are, what the bassoon is and what its capabilities are and how music can sound like real concepts in our world even though it is a very abstract thing.”
Mornings with the Maestro performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and their firm belief that music and the other arts are critical tools in building strong communities.
