Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitoes in Hancock County.
The Ohio Department of Health says 18 counties have had positive samples for the virus. There have not been any human or animal cases detected in the state. Hancock County had four positive samples from collected mosquitoes, a total of 80 positive samples have been found statewide.
In 2022, there were 7 human cases of West Nile and 3 animals. 80% of people infected will not show any symptoms, which could include fever and body aches, but about 1 in 150 people infected with West Nile Virus will develop severe illness, which could lead to muscle weakness, paralysis, and even death. You can read more about the West Nile Virus on the Ohio Department of Health's Website at https://odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/zoonotic-disease-program/diseases/west-nile-virus