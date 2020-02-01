Most Americans don't use all their vacation time

55% of American workers are not using all of their vacation time. The U.S. Travel Association also says that workers left 9% more vacation time unused in 2018 than they did in 2017. They estimate that is costing people on average around $571 in donated work time. Using vacation time can be beneficial to reducing stress levels, increasing productivity, and overall wellbeing. But AAA Ohio says the best way to use all of those days is to sit down and plan a vacation is right now.
“The most effective remedy for those who want to use more vacation days is better planning,” says Kimberly Schwind of AAA Ohio. “Those who plan their vacation time well in advance are actually far more likely, then average to use all of their earned days.”
AAA suggests that you create a budget, do your research, and consider using a travel agent to help make the most of your vacation days.
Media release from AAA Ohio
Workers Leave Vacation Time on the Table
AAA offers vacation planning options and advice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (January, 23 2020) – More than half (55%) of American workers are leaving vacation time on the table, according to the U.S. Travel Association. Jan. 28, 2020 is the U.S. Travel Association’s National Plan for Vacation Day. AAA encourages Ohioans to use this time to plan their 2020 vacations.
Costs of Unused Vacation Time:
Leaving vacation days on the table costs workers money, and can also take a toll on families, worker productivity, stress levels and overall well-being.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, in 2018, American workers left 9% more vacation days unused than the previous year. Many of these days were forfeited completely, costing individual workers an average of $571 in donated work time.
Vacation Planning:
The most effective remedy for those who want to use more vacation days is better planning. Those who plan their vacation time in advance are far more likely than average to use all their earned days.
“January into early February is peak vacation planning time,” said Michelle Tucker-Bradford, director of Travel for AAA Ohio Auto Club. “To help travelers on their planning journey, we bring the travel companies and destinations to Columbus each year for the AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO. The show is a one-stop shop for everything related to travel.”
The AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO follows closely behind National Plan for Vacation Day. The show takes place Feb. 7-9, at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. At the EXPO, vacation planners can talk one-on-one with travel experts from popular travel destinations and take advantage of exclusive EXPO-only deals. They can even book their vacations right on the spot.
When planning a vacation, AAA suggests:
- Create a budget so your trip planning can be accomplished in a realistic manner.
- Do your research and understand the pros and cons of traveling to a destination during your preferred timeframe.
- Consider booking with a travel agent. In addition to having in-depth expertise about destinations across the globe, travel agents have relationships with cruise lines, hotels and tour operators and often have access to special rates and added benefits that are not available elsewhere.
- Plan ahead. If you are leaving the country you will need a passport, and possibly a visa or health documentation. It can take up to six weeks to get a new passport, so allow time to secure all necessary documents.
- Consider purchasing travel insurance, which is designed to offer protection against sudden and unforeseen events. Check with a travel agent and carefully review insurance policies before purchasing, as coverage options vary.
For more information on the AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO visit AAAGreatVacations.com.
AAA provides more than 60 million members with travel-, insurance-, financial- and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. AAA clubs can be visited online at AAA.com.