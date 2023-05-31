ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A drier-than-normal May was a welcome change for most farmers in our area to wrap up planting, but that dry weather may become an issue down the road.
The OSU Extension Office in Allen County says despite the recent dry weather, most area crops are flourishing from the recent warmth and there remains an adequate amount of moisture below the surface. If the dry weather carries on well into June, that will be a concern for freshly planted crops to germinate and those not planted as deep in the ground. The extension office tells us as long as we see rains return within a couple of weeks, the growing season should move along with no major issues.
"Yesterday was out in some fields we were taking some soil samples. Just looking at the ground we were like 'Man, this looks really dry.' as we started to put that probe in the ground it was kind of hard but once we got that soil sample out really looking at it, there was definitely some moisture in that soil yet. Really not too concerned quite yet," stated Nic Baumer, OSU Extension Ag educator.
Baumer says area farmers can give the Ag extension office a call at 419-879-9108 to pass along the conditions they are seeing.