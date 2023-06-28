Most area crops are in good shape as recent rain eases drought concerns

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - While drought remains the story for most of the Midwest, recent rain is easing concerns for farmers in our area.
Farmers like to see the corn reach knee-high by July 4th, and several fields in our area have reached that point. The new crop report from USDA shows 66% of both corn and soybeans in good or excellent condition, up from the previous week.
Dry conditions did slow crop growth earlier this month, but the Allen County Extension Office says the recent rains were timely and have given those crops a much-needed boost. Farmers hope to see more timely rain without the hail or wind that can come with summer storms.
"Everything I've seen, things are looking really good. I know we have a couple fields where some things are still kind of coming up. The dry weather maybe has started to cause a little bit of issues with some nutrient uptake. But, hopefully, as we continue to get some rain and whatnot, that will start to solve some of those issues," stated Nic Baumer, OSU Extension agriculture & natural resources educator.
The winter wheat has now turned its golden brown meaning wheat harvest will be underway very soon. Drivers are advised to watch out for farm equipment on area roadways.