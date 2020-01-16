Motion filed in Kenneth Cobb murder case for warrant for a witness

The defense attorney for Kenneth Cobb is asking for the judge's help in securing a witness for his trial.
Cobb's attorney filed a motion for an arrest warrant for a witness in the case. Cobb and Jerome Fuqua are accused of being involved in killing Branson Tucker last year. Both the defense and prosecution wanted to speak with this witness. They found the witness lived out of state and a check was provided for their expenses to get here. The check was cashed and no one has heard from the witness since. Cobb has a trial scheduled for the 27th. The judge has taken the motion under advisement.