Motivational comedian inspires staff at Lima City Schools

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The staff of Lima City Schools received words of inspiration as they gear up for another school year.
Comedian and motivational speaker David Edward Garcia reminded Lima's educators how important they are in shaping a child's future. Garcia was an at-risk student who barely passed high school, but eventually defied the odds and achieved a bachelor's and master's degree. His story of success is a reminder that any student can defy the odds, and teachers can help students discover their superpowers.
"Every student has a superpower, and to just help them discover it. To kind of do away with that old system that says you have to be good at everything, you have to go to a big university and then you can be successful. You can be successful right now. You can find your superpower, and school is a laboratory so you can grow and develop," stated David Edward Garcia, motivational comedian.
Lima City Schools will start classes Wednesday, August 16th.