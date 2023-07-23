Motorcyclist dead after single vehicle crash in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Paulding County. Just after 7:00 PM Saturday, July 22nd, the Ohio State Highway Patrol say that a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Eathon Michael Miller was traveling northbound on county road 179 when he ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Miller was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. The crash remains under investigation.
