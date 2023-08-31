August 31, 2023 Press Release from the City of Findlay Police Department: On August 31, 2023 an Officer attempted to stop a 2004 Harley Davidson Road King in the 2300 block of S. Main St. for a speeding violation. The driver of the motorcycle, Joshua Miller (26 yoa) did not stop and led the officer on a motor vehicle pursuit which continued south on S. Main St to the edge of the city. They continued south on SR 68 and then turned west onto CR 40 where Joshua stopped the motorcycle.
The pursuit lasted approximately 4 miles and reach speeds in excess of 100 MPH.
Joshua was placed under arrest for Failing to comply/fleeing as well as OVI. He was also issued a citation for speeding and operating with license plates from another vehicle.
All the above charges are misdemeanors and Joshua was released with a court date.
TYPE OF INCIDENT: Vehicle pursuit - failure to comply, OVI
DATE/TIME OF INCIDENT: 8/31/2023 at 0100 hrs
LOCATION OF INCIDENT: 2300 block S. Main St