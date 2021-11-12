Motorists will notice a new speed trailer near Lima City School's Heritage Elementary School

The Lima Police Department has purchased a new piece of equipment they hope slows the motoring public down.
The Lima Police Department unveiled its new mobile speed trailer message board. As part of their “Strict Quality of Life Enforcement”, they are targeting speeding complaints which they say is the biggest complaint that they get. They have positioned the unit at the south end of the Jameson Street bridge by Heritage Elementary School.
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin adds, “We want to start focusing on the school zones. First of all, to make sure that the children are going to be safe. And as you’ll probably notice as cars go by at an excessive rate of speed the red and blue lights are flashing and you can see that this is an area where we have a lot of issues with speeding right next to the elementary school.”
Lima Police Major James Baker also had this to say, “It gives us information on the traffic counts, the speed, time of day and day of the week. But it also is completely customizable that we can change the message instantly.”
Lima City Council approved the purchase of the unit at just over $14,000. The Chief says they hope people will voluntarily comply with posted speed limits once they see how fast they may be going with the help of the message board before they start enforcing it.