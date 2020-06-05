Movie theatres to open, but don't expect to see new films

Movie theatres are among the most recent places of business to open back up starting next week but don’t expect to see new feature films any time soon.
The Shannon Theatre in Bluffton wasn’t expecting to be able to open up this early, but they are excited nonetheless. The theatre has around 300 seats, but will only be able to fill about a third of those in order to follow the COVID restrictions.
The biggest challenge, though, is that Hollywood isn’t issuing any new releases, and doesn’t plan on it until at least the end of July. Now, people might be able to catch some past film favorites a second time around in the theatre.
Pete Suter, the owner of the Shannon Theatre says, “We’re digging into the best movies in the last 30 years and we’re going to bring those back, so we’re excited about some of those products. We know people will come out, there’s a lot of good product out there, but it’s just not going to be recent product.”
Cinemas are allowed to open starting the 10th, but the Shannon Theatre isn’t prepared to open their doors just yet with all of the new restrictions. They say they hope to open up next Friday, the 12th, and you can find all future updates on their Facebook page.