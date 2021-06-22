Movies in the Park return to Lima thanks to the Rotary Club and local sponsors

The Lima Rotary Club is bringing the big screen back to Faurot Park (S Cole St, Lima, OH 45805).
They will be hosting two family friendly movies this summer, with the first being “Moana” this Saturday night at dusk at the Rotary Pavilion. The club hopes to raise the spirits of families and individuals after a long hard year with COVID.
The movies are free thanks to the sponsorship of area businesses. So, bring your lawn chair, blanket, mosquito spray, and the entire family for a fun-filled night at the movies. Again, “Moana” will this Saturday and “Frozen II” will be Saturday, July 17th.