After highs reached the 70s on Tuesday, we are in for a much colder second half of the week. A cold front brought light showers overnight, and any showers will quickly move east of the area today. Expect a decent amount of sunshine by mid to late morning, then returning clouds later this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s.
Very cold air arrives on Thursday. Quite ironic for April Fools' Day, temperatures will feel more like mid-February. There will likely be a few stray snow flurries here and there, just indicating how cold the air mass is. Highs are only forecast to hit the middle 30s. Winds will breezy, gusting around 30mph. This will put wind chills in the 10s and 20s through the day. Be sure to have the winter coat and mittens handy!
The silver lining is the extended forecast. Still hanging on to chilly conditions Friday, then a big turn-around this weekend! Highs should reach near 60° Saturday (with gusty winds), then mid to upper 60s Sunday with sunshine and much less wind. Overall, Easter Sunday is just a gorgeous spring day. Easter egg hunts will be good to go!!