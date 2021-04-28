Temperatures reached the middle 80s on Tuesday, and our Wednesday is likely to be another 80° day. Expect more cloud cover with the threat of isolated showers or storms increasing, but also plenty of dry time.
Shower and storm threat will continue to increase for the evening hours, with an isolated strong storm not out of the question. Showers will become numerous overnight, especially after midnight.
Expect showers as you wake up Thursday morning, with showers more on than off throughout the day. An embedded storm is possible, but the severe threat should shift just south of the area. Temperatures will be sharply cooler as well. Highs in the low 60s will settle into the 50s for much of the day.
Rain totals of 0.50" to 1.50" appear likely through Thursday afternoon. Localized higher totals will be possible.
Friday is a windy day with some sunshine and cool air. Highs will only reach the upper 50s. A stray shower could pop-up as a secondary front passes, but the risk is low. The weekend looks fantastic! Although we could see a touch of frost Saturday morning, temperatures quickly rebound to the middle 60s. By Sunday afternoon, highs could soar close to 80°! Rain chances return Monday, and it appears a rather unsettled period could be ahead for early next week.