Multiple alarm fire outside of Wapakoneta

A house is severely damaged after a multiple alarm fire on route 197.
Just after 5:00 pm., the Buckland Fire Department responded to a house fire on just outside of Wapakoneta. When they arrived, they say the fire had fully engulfed the attached garage on the house and was moving further in.
They requested mutual aid from several area fire departments and the Auglaize Cert Team. The three adults and two kids that occupied the home were able to make it out safe. According to the Buckland Fire department, unfortunately, they were not able to rescue the family pet inside.
The fire is still under investigation and the home is severely damaged.