Multiple alarm fire outside of Wapakoneta

A house is severely damaged after a multiple alarm fire on route 197.

Multiple alarm fire outside of Wapakoneta

Just after 5:00 pm., the Buckland Fire Department responded to a house fire on just outside of Wapakoneta. When they arrived, they say the fire had fully engulfed the attached garage on the house and was moving further in.

Multiple alarm fire outside of Wapakoneta

They requested mutual aid from several area fire departments and the Auglaize Cert Team. The three adults and two kids that occupied the home were able to make it out safe. According to the Buckland Fire department, unfortunately, they were not able to rescue the family pet inside.

The fire is still under investigation and the home is severely damaged.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.