Multiple Allen County agencies take part in training exercise for a full-scale hazardous material leak

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -hazardous material drill looks to iron out details for local first responders when a real emergency strikes.

The Allen County Local Emergency Planning Committee held the training exercise in multiple locations, from the Emergency Management Agency to the Red Cross, as well as local hospitals. The drill consisted of a full-scale hazardous material leak, that each agency will have to respond to and communicate with one another to ensure public safety.

"It's an LEPC exercise, Local Emergency Planning Committee exercise, they have specific objectives that we need to hit, a few of them that we are hitting today is incident command, incident assessment, hospital actions, sheltering, to name a few. We are making sure that all of those run properly, and that we are hitting all that we need to hit as requirements from the state," explained Tom Berger, director of the Allen County Emergency Management Agency.

The drill lasted for close to three hours, all agencies gathered at the end to debrief their response and areas of improvement.

