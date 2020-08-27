Multiple Allen County agencies to raise awareness on dangers of impaired driving

Multiple Allen County agencies are raising awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bath Township Fire/EMS, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and the Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition gathered for a media conference on Thursday in order to send a message on the dangers of drunk driving.
According to the Lima-Allen County Safe Communities Coalition, nearly 11,000 people die every year in impaired driving crashes, which averages to one person every 48 minutes.
"In our county here, we see the same thing. Fatal Crashes every year," said Sergeant Alec Coil, the Assistance Commander of the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Over the Labor Day weekend nationwide, nearly 40% of fatal crashes involve one or more impaired drivers.
The Ohio Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be out on Allen County roadways during the campaign through Labor Day in an effort to catch impaired drivers.
Driving impaired goes beyond just the chance of losing your license. Bath Township Fire/EMS chief Joe Kitchen says that actions taken by a drunk driver could affect a whole family's life.
"It is the absolute worst part of the job to have to tell a family either their loved one is severely injured or perhaps worse," stated Kitchen.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Allen County aims to help Law Enforcement emphasize how severe a citizen's life can be affected by drunk driving. Pam Styer, who is the coordinator for the organizations, knows too well how drunk driving can impact an entire family.
Pam says one day, her boss informed her that the daughter and two grandchildren were struck by a car, that was being operated by a drunk driver.
"My daughter was covered from head to toe in blood," said Styer. "My oldest granddaughter, that would usually not stop talking, was not saying a word. She didn't say 'Hi Grandma'... nothing."
Pam's daughter and two grandchildren have recovered, but the memory of the crash continues to stay with them. Pam wants everyone to know how serious it could get if an impaired individual decides to get behind the wheel.
"You could end up in the hospital, you could end up in a morgue, in a cemetery," said Styer. "Just don't do it."
The awareness campaign and enforcement will go through Labor Day, with multiple law enforcement agencies in Allen County involved.
"We can prevent even one more person from dying, or being severely injured, in an impaired driving crash," said Evelyn Smith, the Project Director for the Safe Communities Coalition, in a press release. "It is up to us to choose to make our roads safer. If you choose to drink... choose not to drive."
The coalition shared the following tips when it comes to preventing impaired driving crashes:
- Choose to be responsible and don't risk it... you will be caught.
- If you plan to drink , choose a non-drinking designated driver before going out.
- Choose to take transit, a taxicab, or ask a sober friend to drive you home.
- Choose to spend the night where the activity is being held.
- Choose to report impaired drivers to law enforcement.
- Choose to always buckle up - it's your best defense against an impaired driver.