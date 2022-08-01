Multiple National Night Out events being held in the local region

(WLIO) - On August 2nd, local residents are invited to have fun with first responders.
For the last 38 years, thousands of neighborhoods across the United States have been celebrating National Night Out. The annual event promotes the partnership between police and fire departments and the people that they serve to make their neighborhoods a safer and more caring places to live.
Locally, the Allen County Sheriff will have an event at the Allen County Fairgrounds (2750 Harding Highway, Lima, OH 45804) starting at 5:30 p.m. and the DARE 5K fundraiser will begin at 7 p.m. You can register on the Allen County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The City of Lima will be holding theirs in the Lima square (100 block of N. Main Street) from 4 to 7 p.m.
Village of Elida will be celebrating National Night Out at the Elida Fieldhouse (301-325 Hillcrest Drive, Elida, OH 45807) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Shawnee Township Police will be at Heritage Park (2092 Reed Road, Lima, OH 45804) during that same time. Delphos will be holding their National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Stadium Park (1101 N Jefferson St, Delphos, OH 45833).
Bluffton, Beaverdam, and Pandora will be at the Bluffton Pool (205 Snider Road, Bluffton, OH 45817) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and they will have fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Wapakoneta's National Night Out will be at Harmon Park (399 W Harrison Street, Wapakoneta, OH 45895) from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Flag City National Night Out will be at Riverside Park (231 McManness Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840) during that same time.
