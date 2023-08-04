Multiple organizations come together for Auglaize County Family Fun Day

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Wapakoneta YMCA community and their loved ones gathered for an enjoyable day commemorating Breastfeeding Awareness Month.
The Auglaize County Family Fun Day was a free event that offered a variety of activities, including using the splash pad and other YMCA facilities, playing games, making crafts, and learning about resources available for families in the area. Numerous companies and programs set up booths to showcase their services. Additionally, a latch-on event was held at 10 a.m. for breastfeeding mothers.
"Everything we have is to promote breastfeeding and make breastfeeding more prevalent in our society. We share the positives of breastfeeding with both the mother and the father and the family. Also, explaining what WIC is about and those services," said Michelle Langmeyer, WIC breastfeeding peer.
The Family Fun Day Event was brought to life through the combined efforts of the YMCA, Ohio's WIC program, Mercy Health, the Auglaize County Health Department, and several other partnering organizations.