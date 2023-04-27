Multiple units called in to assist with a fire on Thursday in American Township

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A fire caused extensive damage to a home in American Township just after noon on Thursday.
Firefighters responded to 2526 North Metcalf Street for a home that was showing smoke coming from the basement area. The American Township Fire Department requested mutual aid from Lima and Shawnee Fire Departments. The only occupant of the home was able to escape safely. There is no word on what caused the fire but the American Red Cross has been called to assist the homeowner.