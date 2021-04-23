Multiple units respond to house fire in Ottawa

Multiple units were called to Ottawa Friday morning after a report of a house fire.
The house fire was located at 2725 East 11th Street. Ottawa fire personnel arrived on scene around 9:15 A.M. Upon investigation it was found that the fire started in a room at the back of the home.
Firefighters were unable to enter through the front of the door due to the amount of items located at the front of the house. Entry was completed at the back of the house, where the fire was then contained within an hour.
A firefighter sustained an ankle injury, but is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.
Leipsic Fire and Blanchard Township Fire assisted on scene.