Mums sale helps raise funds for the Lima Symphony Orchestra

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Residents picked up some greenery that will not only help spruce up their homes but also support the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
The Friends of the Symphony held a pick-up event for their mums sale, where residents who purchased the plant could come down to Apollo Career Center to pick up their orders. Some local organizations, such as Mercy Health-St. Rita's also picked up some mums. Proceeds from the sale will go towards helping the Lima Symphony Orchestra with their yearly activities, from concerts to community programs.
"The money goes to our symphony, it helps fund all of their activities, that they do throughout the year. We generally donate to the symphony $15,000 to $20,000 a year as a group. That's our main purpose, is to raise money to help with the activities of the symphony," explained Joe Warnement, co-president of Friends of the Symphony.
The pickup was held for eight hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.