Muryn and Findlay recognized for being #1 for "Move with the Mayor" program

FINDLAY, OH – MOVE WITH THE MAYOR PRESS RELEASE – Mayor Christina Muryn and the City of Findlay ranked #1 out of 40 other U.S. mayors in “Move with the MayorTM,” a nationwide initiative to reduce the nation’s No. 1 killer, heart disease and stroke, by inspiring residents to increase their daily physical activity and engage in programs taking place in their backyards to build a healthy life. In addition to hosting physical activity events within the city, mayors also completed the Move with the Mayor/Step it Up! Success Roadmap, which helps cities identify strengths and opportunities for improvement in heart-health-related policies and programs.
The mayor collaborated across sectors within the city, including public health, parks & recreation, school district, and health department to complete the Step it Up! Success Roadmap, providing a comprehensive view of the city’s approach to community health. The Roadmap also helps cities identify the number of Community Guide recommendations (a collection of evidence-based findings of the Community Preventive Services Task Force (CPSTF) they are implementing.
This is the 4th year of Mayor Muryn’s participation in “Move with the Mayor.” Mayor Muryn offered a range of physical activity events in 2022, including walks at local schools, self-guided participation and other joint events such as the Play Ball program. These events raised awareness about lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. They also supported connections among residents.
“I am proud of how the Move with the Mayor program has provided an action plan for my team to identify ways to improve our community’s health and find opportunities to build new, and strengthen existing partnerships to educate, encourage, and change. Small changes to our daily lives are key to ensuring healthier lives and an overall healthier community. I look forward to our efforts continuing to evolve and supporting the initiatives identified in our Hancock County Community Health Improvement Plan,” Mayor Christina Muryn.
“To prevent cardiovascular disease, it takes people and whole communities working together. Cutting back on sedentary time and increasing activity is key to improved heart health. I applaud Mayor Muryn and the City of Findlay for leading by example and championing healthy, active lifestyles and implementing evidence-based interventions to make Findlay healthier,” said John M. Clymer, executive director of the National Forum for Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention. “Cardiovascular disease does not have to be the leading cause of death. For 80 percent of people, it is preventable,” he added.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.