Music director finalist for Lima Symphony Orchestra introducing music rhythm to kids

Building the next generation of music lovers is the goal of the Lima Symphony Orchestra’s “Mornings with the Maestro” program.
The children’s area was packed at the Lima Public Library as music director finalist Steven Jarvi presented “Rhythm Makes the World Go ‘Round”. Programs like this allow the conductor to interact with the children and hopefully ignite a love of music. Jarvi is conducting this Sunday’s family concert and is encourage everyone to attend as it will be a day for the whole family to discover the symphony.
Jarvi explains what’s in store, “We’re going to play an audience game, there’s going to be nice lights and there’s actually some media that goes on. We have a treasure map that we sort of follow. So this is a really accessible way to introduce your children to the symphony and to introduce yourself if you’ve never come. Come through the doors we’re doing great stuff over here.
The Family Concert is this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center. It’s sure to be a swashbuckler good time with “A Pirates Life for Me”. Tickets are $10.