From performing in venues around Findlay to taking over Facebook Live with their sounds, this music couple seems to be adapting to the Coronavirus circumstances pretty well.
10 years ago when Ryan Hensley and Susan Bright started performing together, they couldn’t have imagined themselves live streaming concerts from their home to hundreds of people on Facebook. Now that Hensley has been furloughed from his job and the music venues are closed, he found a new way to keep himself busy and share their sounds while also raising money for local food banks.
“We could use our talent to do something good for the community," says Hensley. "Because now it’s 10 million people applying for unemployment, there’s going to be a lot of people and a lot of need for local food banks so we felt like it was the natural thing to do.”
Between the three Saturday night concerts they've streamed so far, over 750 dollars total have been raised, and they choose a different food bank to donate to every week.
The couple says it was definitely an adjustment to performing in person in a venue, but they’ve found new things they like about streaming their concerts on Facebook.
“Reactions that I never thought would happen with the public," says Bright. "People putting us on their giant screen TVs and sending us pictures of it, so that’s kind of neat. People have dinner and wine over it, so I’ve enjoyed those responses a lot.”
In addition to their Saturday night concerts, Hensley takes to Facebook Live every day to perform a song, and has started a music project that combines singers from all around the country into singing different parts of the same song.
You can find their past Facebook live stream concerts and his music project on Hensley’s Facebook page or tune in live Saturday nights at 8pm. Next week’s performance might have a couple special guests as Bright is asking her two kids to join them.