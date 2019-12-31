On New Year’s Eve everybody likes to let their hair down, including the Lima Symphony Orchestra.
For the past two decades, the symphony steps outside their classical box and into some music rooted in pop culture for the New Years Eve concert. This year, the musicians tackled songs from three knighted British songwriters, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney. The annual event gives the musician a chance to perform some music they grew up with. This is a big season for the Symphony as they are in search for their next conductor. Three candidates have already had their audition, with four more to go and it looks like the decision will be tough.
“The candidates have been so incredibly talented, so strong, they have brought such an incredible diversity to our stage. It’s been a fresh take and fun to get them to know the community as well,” says Elizabeth Brown-Ellis. “We are having a great time, and we are overwhelmed by the talent that we are bringing in and it’s going to be a very hard decision for us.”
The next conductor’s candidate will be coming to Lima at the end of January for the always popular, Mozart by Candlelight.