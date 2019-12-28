Music of the Knights Lima Symphony concert will showcase three legendary British songwriters

If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve, the Lima Symphony is performing their annual concert. The Lima Symphony presents “Music of the Knights”, a celebration of the music from Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney. The concert will feature songs from these legendary British songwriters and will honor their lasting musical influence.
Renee Keller, marketing and education coordinator at Lima Symphony says this is a show for everyone to enjoy. “Even for people that don’t listen to classical music or frequently go to the symphony, this should be a really fun concert because it’s going to be all the pop hits that you’ve heard before.”
The symphony will be led by conductor John Clanton and is sponsored by Walter Development Enterprises and friends of the symphony. There are multiple ways to secure your ticket for this show. You can visit the website at limasymphony.com, call the box office or visit their office. They are also available at the door.