"My Pelotonia" has one family riding 467 miles for childhood cancer

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and one survivor has set out to show her support with her very own makeshift Pelotonia.
When the Annual Pelotonia fundraiser was canceled in Columbus this year, everyone was encouraged to participate in their own fundraising event. 15-year-old cancer survivor Lauren Cunningham, along with her parents, created a unique goal for their own Pelotonia.
“We’re riding 467 miles, or at least trying to, in September because 46 kids are diagnosed with cancer every day and 7 kids pass away from cancer every day in the U.S.," says Cunningham.
The miles will be spread out through multiple rides, and the destination for each ride is the house of a local person fighting cancer, or families of those who have passed from cancer.
“It gets hard," explains Cunningham. "My parents ride 100 miles in Pelotonia and they say when it gets hard, they think about the kids that go through this, and the adults too. It keeps us going and it’s because of them we do this.”
Cunningham says it’s important to raise awareness specifically for childhood cancer because only 3.8 percent of general cancer research funds go toward research for childhood cancer.
“It just encourages me to get out there and make people aware so then they donate specifically to childhood cancer, so no other kids have to go through what I went through,” says Cunningham.
On Sunday, she visited her friend Staci Dotson in Waynesfield and surpassed 100 miles ridden in her Pelotonia. She says she’s not able to ride all 467 miles, but her parents continue the journey while she’s in school.
If you want to start your own fundraising journey for childhood cancer, or if you’d like to donate to Cunningham’s efforts, you can visit her Facebook profile or donation page.