My Why campaign kicks off in Putnam County

Back in October, Gov. Mike DeWine tasked Ohio communities with making COVID defense teams. Those groups would watch their county's situation and figure out what would best work for their community.
Putnam County brought together their own defense team and have rolled out the My Why campaign - a series of columns that are written by residents of Putnam County, talking about how they're working to slow the spread of COVID-19.
This campaign comes at a time where many residents in Putnam County know of someone who is or has been affected by COVID.
"Whether they themselves were ill or they are a contact or know a contact to a confirmed case, and some people are becoming very sick and are in the hospital, I think people are hearing about that as well," said Kimberly Rieman, Putnam County Health Commissioner. "I think it is ringing through to people, and people are taking into account that they need to do those things to protect their loved ones."
Some people participating in the campaign include business owners and educators, talking about their experiences and encouraging people to follow CDC guidelines.
Kenneth Pollitz, the pastor at New Creation Lutheran Church in Ottawa, was one of the people who wrote a column for the campaign. He hopes people will be able to find a little relatability in these accounts, written by neighbors and people in the community.
"Hearing from them and seeing really the face of some of those and the stories behind them has really been inspiring for me in a way of being involved in this, and helping with others to try to slow the movement or the progression down," said Pollitz.
To read some of the columns written for the campaign, you can visit the Putnam County Health Department's Facebook page.