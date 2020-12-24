Mystery "Elves" deliver Christmas surprise to random families

What do you expect to happen to you when you’re out shopping for groceries or Christmas presents, on a Monday afternoon none the less? Two families were shocked by the brief encounter they had at the Walmart on Allentown Road.
"Abby and I were in the dairy section," Samantha Bowersock said. "And we were just looking around, trying to figure out what to do for dinner and for Christmas dinner."
"We had $50 to our name to try to get presents for five kids," said Cindy Maag, who was shopping with her daughter Asia. "And we were driving—I was driving in the mobile cart. She was walking beside me."
"Next thing I know, three little girls come up to me and say, “Hi, can we give your daughter a candy cane?” Bowersock said. "And I said yeah sure, of course."
"And when they came by, they gave me a candy cane," said Cindy as she teared up. "I went to put it in my pocket and didn’t realize it had money on it. And they gave me a $100 bill. Which touched my life because my husband just passed in July. And we’ve been struggling."
Three girls decked out in their Christmas gear, as the women described them as “elves.” They said Merry Christmas and before the women could thank them, they were gone.
"We’re a family of five," Bowersock said. "So, Christmas is hard every year, but especially with everything that happened this year. We know that they were definitely angels, and that was God blessing us because that doesn’t happen to us."
"I didn’t have no Christmas spirit, at all," Asia said. "My dad was like Santa Claus. He always did the house up, always took care of the presents. And when they did that it just brought me joy. It brought me back to the Christmas spirit. I felt like my dad was here again through those little girls."
And to those children and their parents, these families give all their gratitude.
"Thank you," said Bowersock. "You blessed us more than we deserve. We’re going to be paying it forward. We bought some groceries for some friends. We’re just so thankful for everything they did."
"Thank you to the little girls and to the man that they was with," said Asia "They don’t know how much that meant. They really did change my life a little bit with that.