NAACP Lima Chapter Awards Scholarships

The Lima NAACP Branch hosted their 2022 Scholarship Banquet at Rhodes State College for high school graduates pursuing a college education.
On Friday night, seven high school graduates from Lima Senior, Lima Central Catholic, Perry, Bath, Elida, and Shawnee were each awarded five hundred dollar scholarships totaling for a grand total of thirty-five hundred dollars. Award recipients and their families were treated to a homemade dinner and live music in commemoration for their hard work. Additionally, representatives from the Lima NAACP Branch and guest speakers shared pieces of advice to the award recipients on their next step in life. While scholarship banquets and ceremonies are a normal occurrence each year, organizers say these events have a deeper significance to the NAACP and African American community.
"Approximately 68% of all scholarships go to white students where minority students is far less. And with African American students, I think it is around about 11% or so, so there is a big gap. So, this type of event is very important," says Dr. Carol Fails, Chairman, Education Committee.
"When kids are fortunate enough to be awarded a scholarship from the NAACP, it's bigger than the NAACP because it's the community coming together," says Ronald Fails, President, Lima NAACP Branch.
For those who are interested in joining the NAACP or helping in events like the scholarship banquet, call 419-516-1122 or visit the Lima NAACP Branch at 2451 Harding Highway.