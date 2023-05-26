Press Release from Jessica Begonia, City of Lima: In response to the tremendous success of the previous event, the City of Lima will be hosting another NACA Homebuyer Event on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, from 9 AM to 5 PM at Lima Senior High School. Back in April, the NACA Homebuyer Event was attended by 227 households looking to take the next steps towards homeownership.
“The impact of the NACA program is starting to become evident as more Lima residents work towards qualifying to become homeowners,” states Mayor Sharetta Smith. “In partnership with NACA, we are breaking down the barriers to make the dream of homeownership attainable for our citizens.”
NACA, the nation’s largest HUD approved, non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, offers a mortgage program featuring no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate with credit score ratings not factoring into the approval process.
Courtney Owens, a participant in the April event, stated the following about the workshop, “It made homeownership a reality without seeming like I was jumping through a bunch of hoops. It was broken down into sections that were really manageable to the average person. It made the goal crystal clear, like man, I can actually do this!”
The event on June 10th will assist a wide population of low- and moderate-income buyers, along with previously denied mortgage applicants and the working class burdened by student debt seeking an affordable mortgage.
New applicants should plan to attend the workshop from 9 AM to 1 PM, or 2 PM to 5 PM, with counseling and support services held from 9 AM to 5 PM. We encourage anyone planning to attend the event to register through NACA’s website: https://www.nacalynx.com/naca/workshop/workshopIntro.aspx
Walk-ins are welcome as well on the day of the event.